Harvey man sentenced to 9 months in jail for crash that killed brother, injured friend

A Harvey man who was behind the wheel of a late-night crash in 2017 that killed his younger brother and injured a friend has been sentenced to nine months in jail.

Brandon Forret, 22, cried throughout the proceedings in Fredericton provincial court on Wednesday and as he said good-bye to his teary supporters before he was escorted out by sheriffs.

He previously pleaded guilty to dangerous driving causing the death of his 16-year-old brother, Dawson, and dangerous driving causing bodily harm to Dawson's best friend, Teagan Wilcox.

Forret was driving twice the speed limit when the crash happened on Oct. 5, 2017, the court heard.

Judge Mary Jane Richards said the sentence had to reflect the gravity of the offence.

She also imposed one year of supervised probation and prohibited Forret from driving for two years.

The young trio were on their way back to Harvey after visiting a friend in Fredericton around midnight when the crash occurred on Route 640 in Yoho, about 28 kilometres southwest of the capital and just a kilometre and a half from the Forret home.

Forret was driving an estimated 160 to 176 km/h when the passenger side tires of the Saturn Ion hit the shoulder and he lost control of the vehicle.

He overcorrected to the left, sending the car spinning across the road and into the ditch, where it smashed into a rock wall.

All three were ejected from the vehicle. None wore a seatbelt.

The Saturn Ion Brandon Forret was driving, following the fatal crash on Oct. 5, 2017. (Submitted)

The Crown had recommended a sentence of 12 to 15 months, describing the matter as a "serious crime."

The defence had argued for no jail time, saying Forret is punished every day of his life.

"I live with this every day, what I did to my brother," Forret previously told the court.

No alcohol was involved and Forret had no previous criminal record.

He did have three prior speeding tickets, the courtroom heard.

Brandon Forret, pictured here with his father Sean, and late brother, Dawson. (Facebook/Brandon Forret)

Dangerous driving causing death carries a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison, while the maximum sentence for dangerous driving causing bodily harm is 10 years.

Forret was sentenced to nine months in the death of his brother and six months concurrent for causing bodily injury to his friend.