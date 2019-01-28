Last of 3 men who broke into flooded Maugerville home sent to jail

A Perth-Andover man will spend time in jail for breaking into a flooded home east of Fredericton last May.

Brandon Drew Hatchard was sentenced on Monday to 15 months in jail for break and enter.

Hatchard was found guilty at a trial in October of breaking into the Maugerville home with intent to steal.

On Monday, he was also sentenced on three charges of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and to breaching a court undertaking, bringing his total jail sentence to 21 months. He pleaded guilty to those charges.

The flood last spring was one of the worst in the province's history, and the break-in by Hatchard and two other men occurred when many residents homes had been evacuated.

Markus Harvey had chosen to stay at his home surrounded by floodwater from the St. John River when the three men paddled up to it in a canoe in darkness.

Defence lawyer T.J. Burke cited the loss of two people close to Hatchard and addiction problems as factors in why the 30-year-old with no previous record went along with the break-in.

But Judge David Walker wasn't swayed.

"There is nothing which justifies or explains that behaviour," he said.

Remorseful about break-in

Hatchard was sentenced to 15 months for break and enter with intent to steal, and to a total of six months, to be served consecutively, on three charges of assaulting his former girlfriend and breaching an order. (Hadeel Ibrahim/CBC)

In a statement to the court, Hatchard expressed remorse to Harvey and to the court.

He called his actions "really foolish" and said he "was acting like a child."

Hatchard, who had been remanded into custody after breaching his probation last fall, said it was the first time he'd been to jail and he didn't "want to go back there."

"I'm ashamed I did it," he said.

Walker noted that Hatchard expressed remorse for the break and enter and that he apologized to the court but didn't express any remorse for assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

Moving on

Markus Harvey of Maugerville said he was glad all three men convicted of breaking into his house have been sentenced. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

Hatchard's sentencing draws to a close a series of cases involving the attempted looting that took place on May 6, 2018.

The others convicted of break and enter, Chance Arthur Leslie and Travis Lloyd Hunt, were sentenced to 15 months and 18 months in jail, respectively.

Harvey, who was in court for Hatchard's sentencing, said he's happy all three men have now been through court, so he can put the case behind him.

"Now that this is done, hopefully, we can move on, working with the government and start working on the flood itself and being prepared for the next one."

The Crown recommended Hatchard get 18 to 24 months in jail on the break and enter charge and a total of six to seven months on the other charges.

Burke had suggested a sentence of six months on the break and enter and a total of six months on the other charges.

Defence lawyer T.J. Burke was pushing for a total jail sentence of 12 months for his client but called the judge's decision fair. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

However, Burke said he was satisfied with the sentences.

"A fair decision," he said. "The court obviously placed significant displeasure in committing such a offence."

Harvey said outside court that he believes Hatchard was sincere in his remorse.

"I'm sure he is remorseful because he's going to be spending a bit of time in jail."