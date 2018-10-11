A second man is guilty of breaking into a flooded Maugerville home in May.

On Thursday, Judge David Walker found Brandon Drew Hatchard of Perth-Andover guilty of breaking into the home of Markus Harvey with intent to steal.

"Nothing was stolen, but it need not have been," Walker said, since the charge was breaking and entering and not burglary.

Walker will deliver the sentence in Fredericton on Dec. 18.

Hatchard was one of three men arrested May 6 after Harvey reported people breaking into his home on Route 105 east of Fredericton.

Chance Arthur Leslie has already pleaded guilty to the break and enter, and Travis Lloyd Hunt had his trial. A decision will be delivered Oct. 18.

Hatchard was found not guilty of a related charge of possession of a stolen canoe, because the owner of the canoe testified that if he'd known it was his grandson Travis Hunt who had taken it, he would not have reported it stolen.

The yellow rain pants

The May floods reached historic heights this spring. The St. John River had broken its banks and filled people's basements with floodwater. Some people's riverside cottages were carried away in the current.

The area of Maugerville on Highway 105 was evacuated the week the break-in took place. Homeowner Harvey decided to stay to take care of his neighbour's animals and protect his home, he said.

Markus Harvey says he's happy with the judge's decision. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

Hatchard had a two-day trial in mid-August, when Harvey testified he heard several people in his home and saw two men getting into a canoe to escape in the backwater. One man was already in the canoe.

One of the men had yellow rain pants on, Harvey said, and later testimony from RCMP officers confirmed Hatchard was the one wearing them.

Harvey's testimony of hearing swishing rain pants inside his home also helped place Hatchard at the scene.

The men were found by conservation officers later that day, spinning in an eddy created by floodwater bouncing off houses. Officers testified the men were wet and yelling for help because they weren't strong enough to paddle out of the eddy.

In the canoe, the men had flashlights, several empty bags, bolt cutters and bear spray, RCMP officers said.

Breach of conditions

Hatchard was supposed to appear in court Oct. 3 to hear the verdict, but he was arrested in Fredericton for breaching a court order.

Homeowner Markus Harvey says he snapped this photo of three people who broke into his home fleeing in a canoe. (Submitted: Markus Harvey)

He was the only one of the three men charged in the flood incident who was allowed out on bail. But there were strict conditions, and he was only allowed to leave his parents' home to work at his father's company in Perth-Andover or for medical and legal appointments. He had to also report in person to the RCMP every Friday.

He was charged with breach of the court order by failing to keep the peace Oct. 1.

Hatchard will remain in custody until his sentencing for the break-in.