'We honour the spirit': Elsipogtog remembers Brady Francis a year after his death

Members of Elsipogtog First Nation will gather Sunday to remember Brady Francis on the first anniversary of his death.

The 22-year old died after he was struck by a vehicle while waiting for a ride home from a party on Feb. 24, 2018.

Maurice Johnson is charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident in connection with the death.

His trial is scheduled for January 2020.

Susan Levi-Peters, a former chief of Elsipogtog and a friend of the family, said it's a tradition to have a feast one year after someone dies.

"You invite the family and the community, and you do a spirit plate for the deceased."

Levi-Peters said the feast is a time of healing.

"That's the time we believe the spirit is moving on. So for one year, it stays with us to help us cope with the loss and after one year we have the feast and then we honour the spirit."

That honouring is done through drumming, singing and the spirit plate.

"Once the all the meal, all the food is prepared, the first plate prepared is for Brady. They prepare a plate and the family takes it outside and they say a prayer and they leave it outside for him."

Difficult year

Former Elsipogtog Chief Susan Levi-Peters said the events to celebrate Brady Francis on the one-year anniversary of his death are a way to unite the community.

Levi-Peters said the past year was very hard for family members as they dealt with Francis's death, the investigation and charges, and the court process.

"Brady was a good kid and we had a lot of hope for his future. … Brady's spirit is going to continue to give us strength."

The former chief said many are still hopeful that translation will be provided for the family at Johnson's trial, which is being held in French.

"I think it's only fair for the family to hear it and for us as First Nation people. We need justice."

Levi-Peters, whose own son is the same age as Francis said all First Nation communities have a lot of hope for the youth to keep the legacy going.

"When we lose one, it is very hard, especially something like this, a very tragic death, of being run over."

Levi-Peters is hopeful the feast will bring unity to the community.

"We need to unite, we need to talk more."

The events to celebrate Francis's life will be held Sunday beginning with a mass at St. Anne's Church at 10:30 a.m.

A potluck style feast will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. at the community hall. At 8 p.m., community members will meet to travel to Saint-Charles, where they will walk to the accident site for a candlelight vigil at 9 p.m.