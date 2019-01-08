Friend of Brady Francis recounts final hours at diaper party before alleged hit and run

Brady Francis was at a diaper party for a friend on the night he was killed, the trial of the man accused in his hit-and-run death has heard.

And the friend Francis went to the party with was among those who discovered his body by the side of the road.

Brett Bernard testified it was Francis' white shoes that first caught his attention on the drive home that night.

Once he got out of his fiancée's vehicle and approached Francis, he saw blood coming from his mouth and realized he was dead.

Bernard felt out of his mind and hopeless, he told the Moncton courtroom Monday, the first day of the trial of Maurice Johnson.

Johnson, 57, of Saint-Charles, pleaded not guilty to failing to stop at the scene of an accident that caused a person's death on Feb. 24, 2018.

Francis, 22, of Elsipogtog First Nation, was found dead on Saint-Charles South Road in Saint-Charles, about 100 kilometres north of Moncton.

The trial is scheduled to resume Tuesday morning in Moncton's Court of Queen's Bench.

On Monday, Bernard testified he and Francis ate a late breakfast together on Feb. 24, 2018, then went to CC's Entertainment Center in Elsipogtog First Nation, where they each drank a pitcher of beer.

Maurice Johnson's trial on a charge related to the hit-and-run death of Brady Francis of Elsipogtog is slated to last three weeks. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

Around 5 p.m., another friend drove them to the liquor store, where Francis bought a 12-pack of beer and they drank some more before deciding to go to the diaper party for a friend who was expecting a baby.

By 9 p.m., Bernard said he was intoxicated and asked his fiancée Krista Betts to come pick them up.

He couldn't find Francis and no one knew where he was, he said. Everyone got a little nervous, but no one was thinking the worst at that point, he said.

Francis had relatives at the party, so Bernard left, believing he would be able to get a ride home with someone else. He hopped into the back seat of the vehicle Betts was driving.

They didn't drive far before they found Francis's body, the courtroom heard. After that, it's all a bit of a blur, he said.

During cross-examination, defence lawyer Gilles Lemieux asked what condition Francis was in when Bernard last saw him.

"Intoxicated," he replied.

A total of 12 witnesses testified on Monday, including Francis' parents.

The trial is scheduled to continue until Jan. 31. Justice Denise LeBlanc is presiding.

Pierre Gionet and Nicholas Comeau are the Crown prosecutors handling the case.