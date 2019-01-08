Hit-and-run trial resumes with testimony from reconstructionist

The trial of the man charged in the hit-and-run death of Brady Francis is scheduled to resume in Moncton Thursday with testimony from a collision reconstructionist.

The RCMP officer responded to the scene about three hours after Francis, 22, of Elsipogtog First Nation, was found dead in Saint-Charles on the evening of Feb. 24, 2018, the trial has heard.

Maurice Johnson, 57, of Saint-Charles, has pleaded not guilty to failing to stop at the scene of an accident that caused a person's death.

The Crown expects to wrap up its case within four days, Crown prosecutor Pierre Gionet has told the Court of Queen's Bench.

Defence lawyer Gilles Lemieux will then begin presenting his case.

The trial is scheduled to continue until Jan. 31.

On Wednesday morning, the trial was abruptly adjourned for the day because the accused's videotaped statement to police was scheduled to be played, but sections the judge had previously deemed inadmissible had not been properly edited out.

Johnson's statement is now expected to be played on Monday instead.

Maurice Johnson is not in custody, but has been seated in the prisoner's box during the trial. (Pierre Fournier/CBC)

The court has heard from numerous witnesses so far, including emotional testimony from the victim's parents, who were both at the fatal scene on Saint-Charles South Road, about 100 kilometres north of Moncton.

Francis had called them earlier that night, looking for a drive home following a diaper party for a friend.

Jessica Perley and Dana Francis said they were flagged down by someone saying a pedestrian may have been hit, then saw their son lying face up on the side of the road and black skid marks on the pavement.

Other witnesses have included people who saw Brady Francis walking on the road and may have been among the last to see him alive.

The people who found his body also took the stand, along with first responders.