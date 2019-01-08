The trial of Maurice Johnson in the hit-and-run death of Brady Francis is expected to resume in Moncton Friday morning with cross-examination of the collision reconstructionist.

On Thursday, RCMP Cpl. Michel Lanteigne testified the damage to the front of Johnson's pickup truck was consistent with a pedestrian being struck.

Defence lawyer Gilles Lemieux was set to begin his cross-examination on Thursday afternoon, but requested an adjournment after learning a new witness has come forward in the nearly two-year-old case.

The unnamed person contacted the RCMP, the Moncton Court of Queen's Bench heard. No other details have been released.

Francis, 22, of Elsipogtog First Nation was found dead on Saint-Charles South Road in Saint-Charles, about 100 kilometres north of Moncton, on Feb. 24, 2018.

Johnson, 57, of Saint-Charles, has pleaded not guilty to failing to stop at the scene of an accident that caused a person's death.

The trial began, which began on Monday, is scheduled to continue until Jan. 31.

Justice Denise LeBlanc is presiding.