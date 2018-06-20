Saint-Charles man charged in hit-and-run death of Brady Francis

Maurice Johnson of Saint-Charles has been charged with failing to stop at the scene of the accident where Brady Francis was killed in February.

This is the first charge laid in the case.

Francis was found dead on the side of the road in Saint-Charles Sud Road in Saint-Charles, in eastern New Brunswick, where the 22-year-old was believed to be waiting for a drive home.

The 56-year-old Johnson is scheduled to enter a plea in Moncton Provincial Court on July 10.