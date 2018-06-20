New
Saint-Charles man charged in hit-and-run death of Brady Francis
Maurice Johnson of Saint-Charles has been charged with failing to stop at the scene of the accident where Brady Francis was killed in February.
Maurice Johnson of Saint-Charles has been charged with failing to stop at the scene of the accident
Maurice Johnson of Saint-Charles has been charged with failing to stop at the scene of the accident where Brady Francis was killed in February.
- Hit-and-run death of Brady Francis under review by Crown for possible charges
- 'Just Confess': Rally for Brady Francis urges hit-and-run driver to surrender
- Brady Francis' mother pleads for hit-and-run driver to come forward in emotional video
This is the first charge laid in the case.
Francis was found dead on the side of the road in Saint-Charles Sud Road in Saint-Charles, in eastern New Brunswick, where the 22-year-old was believed to be waiting for a drive home.
The 56-year-old Johnson is scheduled to enter a plea in Moncton Provincial Court on July 10.