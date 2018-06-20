Skip to Main Content
Saint-Charles man charged in hit-and-run death of Brady Francis
Maurice Johnson of Saint-Charles has been charged with failing to stop at the scene of the accident where Brady Francis was killed in February.

Philip Drost · CBC News ·
Brady Francis was 22 when he was struck and killed Feb. 24 by a driver who fled the scene. (Facebook photo)

This is the first charge laid in the case. 

Francis was found dead on the side of the road in Saint-Charles Sud Road in Saint-Charles, in eastern New Brunswick, where the 22-year-old was believed to be waiting for a drive home. 

The 56-year-old Johnson is scheduled to enter a plea in Moncton Provincial Court on July 10.

