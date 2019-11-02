Grief-stricken family, friends look for answers after losing loved one to suicide

Brad Martin had a life many would have envied. Not for its wealth or power — Brad didn't measure success that way — but for its simplicity and focus.

A man of humour and grace, he married well and raised two beautiful daughters with his wife, Lynn. When he retired in 2016, after a career of nearly 40 years at the Regional Hospital in Saint John, he was just 55, still young enough to enjoy a long and happy autumn of life.

I knew Brad, having grown up in the same uptown neighbourhood. We had mutual friends, shared classrooms and dreams of future success.

So when I heard Brad had taken his own life, I was stunned. What could have made him give up? How could his family and friends have let this happen? Those two questions drive to the very heart of the stigma that often follows suicide, and they highlight the burden of shock, loss and regret for those who are left behind.

The early signs

Lynn Martin knows better than most the struggle for answers and understanding in the aftermath of a loved one's suicide. She saw the early signs of mental distress in her husband, did her best to support him as he wrestled with the dark tendrils of depression that would entangle him.

Brad had always struggled with bouts of anxiety, but he was usually proactive. Going for a run to clear his head was all it took. That changed after he retired.

"He started not sleeping, he started withdrawing from his friends and wasn't as social as he was and just seemed to be a little bit, a little bit vague," said Lynn.

"So at a certain point I sat him down and I said to him, 'Brad, I think you're going to have to see your doctor because this is bigger than you are. This is becoming an issue because you're not sleeping, you're losing weight.'

"And he really didn't want to admit that he was going through this. So he said, 'No, no, I'm fine,' and I said, 'No, Brad, you're not fine.'"

Lynn guided her husband through doctor's appointments, visits to the psychiatrist and late-night trips to the emergency department.

Barely eight months into retirement, Brad's condition was worsening and the health-care system seemed unable to stem his sharp decline. He'd spend long hours while Lynn was at work just staring out the window or unable to get out of bed.

Reaching out to a friend

Lynn reached out to Brad's best friend, Norman Butler, for help.

"He was going into a crisis and I said to Norman, 'If you can come down and, you know, if he doesn't answer the door, just walk in. But, you know, try to get him out," Lynn said.

Norman Butler is the kind of friend everyone needs. Gruff and funny, he was Brad's best pal — a connection that went all the way back to their childhood in 1960s Saint John. More like brothers than friends, they lived just a couple of streets away from one another and spoke almost daily. So when Brad began to show signs of mental distress, Norman was right there to help.

"In the last six months I'll bet you he'd never had a half a dozen beer," said Norman, "and he wasn't listening to music, he wasn't talking. And I'd take him out for a few drives and stuff. You know, it just wasn't Brad. I came home one day and sat there and said to my wife, 'If they don't do something with him soon, I'm going to get a phone call that I don't want to hear."

In the end there was no call. Lynn and Norman ran out of time and options. On the day Brad died, it was Norman who found him. It was Norman who called 911 and who had to tell Brad's two daughters as they returned home from an appointment that their father had taken his own life.

"I don't know how I even found the words. I just said he's gone, that's all I could say."

'His mind was broken'

The days that followed were a fog of shock, grief and tears for the Martin family and their friends. Even as she struggled to cope with her own emotions, Lynn realized she had to protect her daughters, Katie and Hannah, from the all-consuming grief that follows suicide.

"There was a lot of support. Extremely a lot of support," said Lynn. "And my mind was in a place where I needed to make sure that my children knew that this was not a solution, that his mind was broken and they saw, they saw how unravelled he became.

"They knew he wasn't well, but I had to really beat that gong — that it wasn't a solution, that depression and anxiety made that decision for him, that the dad they knew and loved didn't."

Together, Lynn and her girls talked, cried and did the best they could to understand what had happened and to remember and cherish the man they knew and loved.

For Brad's best friend, Norman, coming to terms with what happened has been complicated.

Even two years after Brad's death, he still runs through the list of what-ifs. What if he had dragged Brad to the doctors? What if he had been just 10 minutes earlier the day Brad died? What is he supposed to do with the image burned into his memory of his best friend's lifeless body?

"I'll never deal with it totally," said Norman. "If I lived to 100, I'll never deal with it. It's something you see in your mind. You can't get it out of it and probably it will never leave."

Norman has attended group therapy sessions and struggled through an unfortunately unhelpful couple of sessions with a therapist who struck him as uninterested in his case. So he carries on, still burdened by what he considers his failure to save Brad's life and those unanswerable questions.

A willing, patient set of ears

Trudy Gallagher has struggled with those same questions. A jeweller and graphic designer, she was devastated by her father's recent suicide and its aftermath.

"When somebody takes their own life there seems to be all of this shame and stigma," Gallagher said. "I had a very good friend who said to me, 'Did you do everything you could do, your family do everything they could?' And that was so hurtful."

Like Norman, Trudy couldn't find the help she needed. Neither the Canadian Mental Health Association nor the Victoria Health Centre in Fredericton could provide the support she felt she needed.

With words I'm hoping there's action. There are people in positions of power that could probably make changes. - Lynn Martin

So she decided to take things into her own hands and began a support group for the loved ones of people who take their own lives.

She doesn't offer any treatments or therapy, just a willing and patient set of ears and a place for like-minded people to find understanding company. The response, said Trudy, has been resounding. She estimated 40 people have joined the group since it started.

"What people need is to be able to talk freely without judgment," said Trudy. "They need to be able to cry, they need to be able to express their frustration, they need to have a safe place where they're not going to get judged, and that is why I started my support group."

For Lynn and Norman and the other friends and family of Brad, action helps keep some of the grief at bay. They recently held an auction to raise money for the Canadian Mental Health Association.

They've donated more than $16,000 in the two years since Brad's death. It's a start, said Lynn, but only a start.

"People are reaching out as a community to help families that have lost," she said. "To share stories, to let people know that they're not alone in that journey and raising awareness is great. And talk is great.

"However, with words I'm hoping there's action. There are people in positions of power that could probably make changes. And I hope, I sincerely hope they do."