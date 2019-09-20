Four 11-year-old boys rescued from Partridge Island

Four 11-year-old boys had to be rescued from Partridge Island by emergency crews Thursday night.

Saint John police received a 911 call about the boys shortly after 6 p.m., said force spokesperson Jim Hennessy.

One of the boys had suffered a "severe" cut to his hand while in one of the old bunkers, Hennessy said in an email.

Police, firefighters and a Coast Guard boat were dispatched and transported the four boys to shore, he said.

The boys were taken to the Saint John Regional Hospital to be checked out and are all doing fine, said Hennessy.

Partridge Island is located in the Bay of Fundy, off the coast of west Saint John. (Julia Wright/CBC)

Partridge Island, at the entrance to the Saint John Harbour, is a national and provincial historic site.

The 24-acre island served as a quarantine station until 1941, as a military post during both World Wars, and as a light station.

There are still remnants of quarantine hospitals, military installations, tunnels and cemeteries on the island.