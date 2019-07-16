Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old boy with autism.

David Alec Metallic was last seen in Campbellton around 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to Sgt. François Cô​​​​​té.

He was reported missing around the same time.

Metallic, who is from Montreal, has been visiting family on the Listiguj First Nation in Quebec, across the river from Campbellton.

He was last seen in Campbellton at the intersection of Water Street and Subway streets near the J.C. Van Horne Bridge to Quebec.

Metallic is described as five feet eight inches tall, with a slim build, dirty blond hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a dark shirt and dark shorts.

His family said he usually carries a blanket that he often wears over his head.

Cô​​​​​té said the RCMP have searched the town with police dogs and have notified the park warden, who searched the area.

"Some [community] members also went to local businesses, trying to see if he was seen," Côté said.

"And if so, tried to obtain video footage to positively identify him, so we're basically trying to locate him still and we're now seeking input from the public."

Police are asking people to keep an eye out for Metallic and to call the Campbellton RCMP at 506-789-6000 with any information.