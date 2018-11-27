Teen boy charged in historic church fire accused of separate arson attempt
The 14-year-old appeared in youth court on Tuesday
The 14-year-old boy charged in connection with the June fire that destroyed a century-old church in the northeastern village of Bas-Caraquet is also accused of attempting to burn down another building on the Acadian Peninsula.
The minor, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, was arrested on June 28, days after the blaze that gutted the 114-year-old St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church. He was ruled fit to stand trial in October after undergoing a psychiatric examination.
The boy will undergo another 30-day psychiatric evaluation in a new case for allegedly attempting to set fire to another building on Nov. 19. The name of that building, which is in the area where the boy lives, is under a publication ban.
St. Paul's, which was was built in 1904, nearly closed in 2013 before a committee raised $860,000 to save it.
Community members were devastated by the loss of the church and hoped to rebuild.
He will return to youth court on Dec. 21.
With files from Rene Landry