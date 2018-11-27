Teen boy charged in historic church fire accused of separate arson attempt

The 14-year-old boy charged in connection with the June fire that destroyed a century-old church in the northeastern village of Bas-Caraquet is also accused of attempting to burn down another building on the Acadian Peninsula.

The minor, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, was arrested on June 28, days after the blaze that gutted the 114-year-old St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church. He was ruled fit to stand trial in October after undergoing a psychiatric examination.

The boy will undergo another 30-day psychiatric evaluation in a new case for allegedly attempting to set fire to another building on Nov. 19. The name of that building, which is in the area where the boy lives, is under a publication ban.

St. Paul's, which was was built in 1904, nearly closed in 2013 before a committee raised $860,000 to save it.

St. Paul's Roman Catholic church in Bas-Caraquet was set to close in 2013 but a committee raised $860,000 to save it. It was destroyed by fire in June. (Facebook/Gilberte Gionet)

Community members were devastated by the loss of the church and hoped to rebuild.

He will return to youth court on Dec. 21.