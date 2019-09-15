RCMP seek 16-year-old boy missing from Moncton area

Rylee Bélanger, 16, was reported missing on Saturday afternoon. (Submitted/RCMP)

Codiac RCMP are seeking the public's help to locate 16-year-old Rylee Bélanger of Moncton.

Police said Bélanger was last seen leaving the Champlain Mall in Dieppe on a transit bus on Saturday at 4:15 p.m.

He was reported missing later that day. Efforts to locate him have been unsuccessful and police said there is concern for his well-being.

Bélanger is described as being about five-foot-seven and weighs about 132 pounds. He has short brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red hoodie and a black baseball hat.

Anyone with information about Bélanger's whereabouts can contact the Codiac RCMP at 506-857-2400.