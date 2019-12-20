Death of Grade 11 student in Sussex area a homicide, RCMP say

The 16-year-old boy who was found dead in his home on Wednesday night has been identified as Michael Kraszewski, a Grade 11 student at Sussex Regional High School.

RCMP are investigating Kraszewski's death as a homicide, the force said in a news release Friday afternoon.

The teen was found in his home on Orchard Crescent in Picadilly near Sussex around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday after RCMP received a call. No one else was home at the time.

The RCMP major crime unit was still at the Picadilly house Friday afternoon, and police haven't released any information about how the teen died.

Kraszewski's identity was confirmed earlier in the day by Zoë Watson, the superintendent of the Anglophone South School District. She said the school district learned of the student's death at mid-morning on Thursday.

"Michael had many friends at school, and some of these students were picked up by their parents," she said in her statement.

Additional guidance counsellors and five members of the provincial government's Sussex area child and youth team were at the high school Thursday and again Friday, Watson said.

Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh said an autopsy would be performed on Friday to determine the cause of death.