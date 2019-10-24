RCMP investigate fatal house fire in Pennfield

RCMP are investigating a fatal house fire early Sunday on Highway 175 in Pennfield, N.B.

An 18-month-old girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two adults and two children were able to escape from the house without injury.

The Canadian Red Cross said the children are twins — a four-year-old girl and boy.

The West District RCMP and Pennfield Fire Department responded to a call at 1 a.m.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of the child's death.

RCMP and the provincial fire marshal's office are working to determine the cause of the fire.

The Red Cross says the family's rented house and belongings were destroyed in the fire. They are helping with the family's emergency needs.