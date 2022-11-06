11-year-old Shippagan boy dead after being struck in head by scooter

An 11-year-old Shippagan, N.B., boy who was hospitalized after being struck in the head by a scooter has died.

The death was announced Saturday in a post for a GoFundMe campaign raising money for the family.

"He had fought hard for the past two days but his body could not heal," said the post.

Shippagan Mayor Kassim Doumbia said news of the death is heartbreaking for the community.

"It's really sad, sad news," said Doumbia.

He said flags at municipal buildings and the school will be at half-mast.

In a statement sent to parents, Rodney Ward, the principal of l'École L'Envolée where the boy went to school, said the boy died Saturday evening and an intervention team will be at the school on Monday to help students.

RCMP investigating

RCMP told Radio-Canada that on Thursday the boy was struck in the back of the head by a 15-year-old in the town.

The 11-year-old was later sent to the IWK in Halifax with serious injuries, including a fractured skull and bleeding in the brain.

The RCMP say they are investigating.

On Saturday, the GoFundMe page said the boy was in a coma and in critical condition.

Doumbia said the family later made the difficult decision to take the boy off life-support.

'We have to be there for both families,' says mayor

The incident, combined with both youth being from the community, has resulted in the mayor pleading for restraint and understanding.

Doumbia said two families are suffering and asked residents to be mindful about what they post on social media.

"We have to be there for both families to make sure that they can find a way to cope with that situation," he said.

Doumbia said the situation hits especially hard in a small town like Shippagan where "everybody knows each other."

"What I'm hoping for is that … events won't tear [families] apart and we find ways to forgive," said Doumbia.

"At the end of the day it's important to forgive."