15-year-old boy charged with manslaughter after shooting in Moncton

A 15-year-old boy has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a homicide investigation in Moncton according to the RCMP.

The charge is in relation to the shooting of a 16-year-old boy in a residence in the city on Monday.

The youth has since died in hospital as a result of his injuries.

The RCMP release did not specify the hometown of either of the boys.

The charged youth has been remanded into custody and will be back in court on Wednesday.