Accident at Saint John metal fabrication company sends 2 employees to hospital

An accident at a Saint John metal fabrication company Thursday has sent two employees to the hospital, WorkSafeNB confirmed.

WorkSafeNB said it is investigating the incident

Bourque Industrial Ltd. is a metal fabrication company in Saint John. (Google Maps)

Bourque Industrial Ltd. offers custom metal fabrication services, including welding and API tank repair. It serves the oil and gas, petroleum refining, power generation, transportation and mining industries, as well as companies with custom manufacturing needs.   

WorkSafe said it is investigating the accident at the east Saint John plant but did not provide any other details, including the condition of the injured employees.

