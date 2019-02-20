Accident at Saint John metal fabrication company sends 2 employees to hospital

An accident at a Saint John metal fabrication company Thursday morning has sent two employees to hospital, WorkSafeNB confirmed.

Bourque Industrial Ltd. offers custom metal fabrication services, including welding and API tank repair. It serves the oil and gas, petroleum refining, power generation, transportation and mining industries, as well as companies with custom manufacturing needs.

WorkSafe said it is investigating the accident at the east Saint John plant but did not provide any other details, including the condition of the injured employees.