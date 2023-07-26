$2,000 bounty for bringing new doctors to N.B.

Horizon Health is offering a bounty program to help attract doctors to the province.

In June, the health authority announced a $2,000 award to anyone who can successfully refer a doctor to them.

To claim the bounty, a New Brunswicker would have to get the doctor to apply through Horizon's job bank, then have them fill out a referral form online.

The bounty program is an extension of a reward program they started a year ago for registered nurses. Since then, 48 nurses have been hired directly through the program, said Horizon.

Offering a bounty for new doctors is worth a shot, said Université de Moncton health management professor Claire Johnson.

She said when she first heard of the plan, she thought it was "weird" and "desperate." But after considering it, she now thinks it's an innovative idea.

"It also kind of shows that we're trying new things and New Brunswick, we're sort of innovative and we're not afraid to try new things."

Johnson said it could also help doctors feel more wanted in their community.

"They want to feel attached to their community. They want to feel integrated into their community. So to me, if a community member recruits them or helps to recruit them, then that will help with that community integration and hopefully that attachment that will develop."

She said attracting more doctors would require deeper, organizational changes.

This can include help paying rent, administrative supports and focusing on different methods of providing care, she said.

"They also want to work in multi-disciplinary, community-based clinics. So if we create these types of clinics and people are going to want to come work here," said Johnson.

"They want exciting work environments where they can innovate and they don't feel like they're crushed."