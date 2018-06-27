Inquest jury calls for stronger health and safety steps at small companies

An inquest jury hearing evidence about the death of Beresford contractor Jean-Guy Boudreau says better health and safety procedures are needed at small and medium-size businesses.

The 68-year-old Boudreau was killed when a 300-kilogram door framed with large windows fell on him at a construction site on July 4, 2016.

Contractor Jean-Guy Boudreau was killed July 4, 2016, when his company was renovating a house in Beresford. (Submitted )

The five jurors at the coroner's inquest in Bathurst also recommended that manufacturers and suppliers of non-standard items provide more elaborate instructions for their safe installation.

Boudreau was a well-known contractor in the area, and his company, Beresford Housing, was renovating the home of a local couple.

His employees were just returning from a break when the three-metre high door-and-window structure was knocked off its rack by a strong gust of wind shortly after it was delivered. The structure struck Boudreau, who was standing in front of it, and knocked him unconscious.

The jury at the coroner's inquest also recommended raising awareness of safety procedures at smaller businesses.

The inquest this week came at the end of a two-year investigation by WorksafeNB.