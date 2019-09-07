Skip to Main Content
Bouctouche man, 28, dies in head-on collision
New Brunswick

Bouctouche man, 28, dies in head-on collision

A head-on collision Friday afternoon in Bouctouche Cove, N.B., has left a 28-year-old man from Bouctouche dead, say RCMP. 

RCMP say speed is believed to be factor

CBC News ·

A head-on collision Friday afternoon in Bouctouche Cove, N.B., has left a 28-year-old man from Bouctouche, N.B., dead say RCMP.

The collision occurred on Route 515 between an eastbound car and a westbound pickup. The driver of the car died at the scene.

RCMP say speed is believed to be a factor. The car crossed the centre line and collided with the truck.

RCMP say the investigation is ongoing.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|