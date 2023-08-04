24-year-old Bouctouche man dead after being hit by vehicle

Police say a 24-year-old Bouctouche man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Moncton.

An RCMP release says it happened on Thursday night on one of the on-ramps of Highway 2. They did not provide more specific information on the location.

The pedestrian died at the scene and the driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

Members of the Moncton Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick attended the scene.

The cause of the collision is still undetermined and the investigation is still ongoing, RCMP said.