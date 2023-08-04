Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
New Brunswick·New

24-year-old Bouctouche man dead after being hit by vehicle

RCMP say 24-year-old Bouctouche man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Moncton.

Investigation is ongoing

CBC News ·
The front half of an RCMP cruiser
The pedestrian died at the scene of the crash and the driver of the vehicle was uninjured, RCMP say. (Shane Magee/CBC)

Police say a 24-year-old Bouctouche man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Moncton.

An RCMP release says it happened on Thursday night on one of the on-ramps of Highway 2. They did not provide more specific information on the location.

The pedestrian died at the scene and the driver of the vehicle was uninjured.

Members of the Moncton Fire Department and Ambulance New Brunswick attended the scene.

The cause of the collision is still undetermined and the investigation is still ongoing, RCMP said.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now