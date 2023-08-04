Man arrested after 89-year-old pedestrian dies in hit-and-run, police say

An 18-year-old man was arrested after a hit-and-run that killed an 89-year-old woman in eastern New Brunswick, police say.

According to an RCMP news release, the pedestrian from Moncton was hit on Highway 475 in Baie-de-Bouctouche on Tuesday.

Police say the vehicle involved had already left before police arrived at around 9:30 p.m.

RCMP found the vehicle and arrested the driver for leaving the scene of the collision shortly after, the release said.

The man was released "pending investigation" and is expected to appear in court later.

"A RCMP collision reconstructionist, the RCMP forensic identification section and member of the New Brunswick Coroner's office are assisting with the ongoing investigation," the release says. "An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the woman's exact cause of death."