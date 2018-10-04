Bouctouche residents told to boil water

A boil water advisory is in effect for Bouctouche, instructing residents in the eastern New Brunswick community to take precautions before using water.

The Town of Bouctouche, about 55 kilometres north of Moncton, issued a community notice on Thursday morning, announcing a water boil advisory had been ordered by the Department of Health.

Emilie Doiron Gaudet, acting town manager, said the boil water order was issued because an electronic pressure gauge, used to control the output flow of the well, wasn't working properly.

Although the problem has been fixed, Doiron Gaudet said the water still needs to be tested. She expects the boil water order to end sometime over the weekend.

What to do

Water used for drinking, preparing infant formulas and juices, making ice cubes, washing fruits and vegetables, cooking and dental hygiene, should be boiled for a total of two minutes.

"It is not necessary to boil water used for other household purposes," the notice said.

Adults, adolescents and older children can bathe using tap water but should avoid swallowing water. Toddlers and infants should be sponge-bathed, and caregivers should ensure children don't swallow any water.

"Dishes and laundry may be washed in tap water either by hand or by machines unless advised differently by a Department of Health representative."