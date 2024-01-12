New rules mean more money for consumers, more worry for redemption centres

On April 1, New Brunswickers dropping their bottles at redemption centres will have more change for their pockets.

The Beverage Container Act will be repealed and replaced with an extended producer-responsibility program overseen by Recycle N.B. But redemption centres say since the announcement, they have seen a decrease in returns as consumers await a bigger payout.

Under the changes, New Brunswick redemption centres will be shifting from a half-back program to a full-back program, meaning consumers will get their full 10- or 20-cent deposit back.

The Department of Environment and Local Government said in a statement to CBC News they expect the extended producer-responsibility model will increase return rates in the province.

Robert Cole worries that with business dropping off until April, depots will not be able to keep up with fixed expenses such as staff salaries, mortgages and snow removal. (Lars Schwarz/CBC)

Robert Cole, president of the New Brunswick chapter of the Eastern Recyclers Association and owner of Cole's Bottle Depot in Harvey, applauds the change.

"That should be a better incentive for people around New Brunswick to say, 'Yes, it's worth it again to do the right thing.'"

But since the changes were announced in November, Cole said depots have seen a decrease in exchanges as people hold on to their bottles hoping for a bigger payout come April.

"We've seen our containers drop off drastically. We had a number of our better customers tell us they'll be coming the first week of April."

Cole worries that during the drought, depots will not be able to keep up with fixed expenses such as staff salaries, mortgages and snow removal.

"The bank expects to get paid, whether you bring in containers or not."

John Lockhart, co-owner of Denton's bottle exchange in Minto, said he's also experiencing a decrease in exchanges. But he's less worried about finances and more concerned about the workload, come April.

"It's just going to be overwhelming," Lockhart said.

"My wife and I, we work the business ourselves and if we get too busy we're going to end up having to hire someone, which is going to take away from us."

Both Lockhart and Cole would have preferred a shorter time frame between the announcement and implementation of the new program.

Frank LeBlanc, CEO of Recycle N.B., the organization overseeing the new program, said the delay was to give the industry time to adapt to the changes.

"Industry needs the time to gear up for this and to get their finances in order."

Some depots are seeing a decrease in business as people hold on to their bottles, hoping for a bigger payout come April. (Lars Schwarz/CBC)

Under the new extended producer-responsibility program, manufacturers will need to be registered with Recycle N.B. to sell or manufacture beverage containers.

Manufacturers must also provide a stewardship plan outlining recycling and collection to the organization.

Alternatively, brands may work with producer responsibility organizations to recycle their containers, working with return depots directly.

Cole says this could also make the near future difficult for his industry. Formerly, depots would receive a five-year licence issued by the province.

"Now we're left to negotiate our position with the much more influential and bigger players in the industry."

He worries that some depots may not make it through the winter months and the upcoming changes.

"As sad as that is, with any dramatic change like this, there will always be some people who can't adapt to the new change. I'm hopeful that most of them will survive, but I don't expect it."