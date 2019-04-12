It runs in the family: 3 Moncton siblings compete in Boston Marathon

The term "sibling rivalry" has a whole new meaning in the Myers family.

Siblings Suzanne Myers, Glenn Myers and Rochelle Johnston have spent months running in Moncton's chilling temperatures and blustery winds and along its icy sidewalks.

Each has been training for the 2019 Boston Marathon. And on Monday, they'll take on the run together.

"We're pretty well trained for minus 30 and snow in Boston," teased Glenn, 32.

Running is 'a thing'

Rochelle, who's the eldest of the three, was the first to get into marathon running. She ran her first marathon in 2007 on Prince Edward Island and eventually recruited her two other siblings.

"I've just always loved running," said Rochelle, 34. "I loved sports that involve running, but I didn't realize I loved the running part of it until I learned it was a thing later in life."

This is the third time she's run in the Boston Marathon.

She first ran it four years ago and doesn't remember much about the race itself. The second time, she was pregnant with her son Simon, who will be cheering on his mom at Monday's race.

I just can't think of anything more special, sharing the most special thing with some of the most special people. -Rochelle Johnston

Rochelle said she'll never forget the atmosphere of the race.

"It is like a 42.2-kilometre party and you are the centre," Rochelle said. "Even though there are 20,000 people, they make you feel like you are the only one there."

That atmosphere "lit the fire" for Suzanne and Glenn, who were in Boston to watch their sister in 2015.

After that, they started to train.

"Even though it could be –1 C and hail or it could be 30 degrees and sun, the atmosphere is so amazing," said Glenn. "It's really unlike any other marathon experience."

Making it count

Suzanne, 30, qualified for the Boston Marathon at the Bank of America Chicago Marathon in 2017.

At the time, she needed to run under three hours and 35 minutes to qualify for Boston.

She made it with 30 seconds to spare.

Suzanne, Glenn and Rochelle also ran in the Toronto Marathon in October. (Submitted)

Although she qualified, she didn't think she was fast enough for Boston.

So she trained for the Fredericton Marathon in 2018, shortening her time by 12 minutes.

"It was the best feeling," she said.

Marathons and beer

When Glenn ran in the Berlin Marathon in 2017, he had no intention of qualifying for Boston. Then he crossed the finish line and learned his time was about seven minutes under the cut-off for Boston. He was "elated."

Back home, his two sisters were watching a livestream of the Berlin event at 5 a.m., cheering and crying for their brother.

"It just kind of ended up being a good day," he said. "That's how running falls really, you have good days and you have bad days. Some days work out and some don't."

At the time, Glenn needed to run under three hours and five minutes for Boston. He celebrated afterward by taking part in Oktoberfest with a group of friends.

Although they're excited about the big race, the siblings admit they are battling a few nerves.

"You're just kind of waiting for the race," Glenn said. "You just have you and your mind, and you're over-thinking things."

In September, Glenn, Rochelle and Suzanne participated in the Cape Breton Fiddlers Run, where they ran a half-marathon. (Submitted)

And because the Boston Marathon is so large, the siblings don't plan on running together.

"It'll definitely be, 'See ya at the finish line,'" Glenn said.

They will celebrate afterward over food and drinks with fellow runners from New Brunswick.

A family affair

The three siblings, originally from Sydney, N.S., have spent most of their time training separately — Suzanne jokes it's because she's the slowest one.

But the trio always find time to share their love for running.

And training became a lot more special after they had Boston to look forward to.

Three siblings from Moncton are running the Boston Marathon next week. The CBC's Jonna Brewer meets the Myers. 12:20

"It's really amazing that for my first time qualifying, I get to go with two of my favourite running buddies," Suzanne said.

Now they're trying to persuade their other two siblings to tie up their laces.

"The only thing that could be better than this is if all five us, like the other two of our siblings, are able to join," Rochelle said.