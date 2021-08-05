Border workers rally in Shediac ahead of Friday job action

Dozens of unionized Canada Border Services Agency workers rallied in Shediac on Thursday ahead of a job action Friday that's expected to cause delays at border crossings, airports and marine ports.

A majority of the 8,500 Public Service Alliance of Canada and Customs and Immigration Union members voted to give them a strike mandate. A work-to-rule job action is set to begin at 7 a.m. across the country.

"We're going to be slowing down traffic, we're going to be doing our duties to the letter of the law," said Joey Dunphy, the New Brunswick branch president of the Customs and Immigration Union.

Workers will remain on the job, but will do things that will likely lead to delays. That's meant to add pressure for the federal government to reach an agreement with the workers.

Joey Dunphy, the New Brunswick branch president of the the Customs and Immigration Union, says they will start the job action at 7 a.m. on Friday. (Radio-Canada)

Dunphy said if that's not successful, they plan to ramp up toward strike actions over the weekend and into next week.

Dunphy and several dozen workers unsuccessfully tried to meet with Liberal MP Dominic LeBlanc at his constituency office in Shediac on Thursday.

Another rally by border workers took place near the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday .

The unions say the job action will affect all Canadian airports, land borders, commercial shipping ports, postal facilities and headquarters locations.

In a post on the PSAC website, the union instructs members to carry out their duties to the letter of the law, meaning they should ask every question in their manuals and not work on breaks.

Jacqueline Callin, a spokesperson for the CBSA, said in a statement that 90 per cent of frontline border workers are deemed essential. That means they would be required to remain on the job in the event of a strike.

"We expect that our officers will continue to fulfil their duties with the highest level of integrity and professionalism," the statement said.

Even those workers considered essential will take part in a work-to-rule action.

The job action is expected to affect crossings like this one in St. Stephen on the U.S. border. (CBC/Connell Smith)

The unions say they are seeking better protections against a toxic workplace culture at the border agency and parity with other law enforcement agencies in Canada.

The union and federal Treasury Board are expected to return to the bargaining table Friday, though the work-to-rule action is expected to continue if a new agreement isn't reached.

Last week, a spokesperson for the Treasury Board told CBC it believes PSAC rejected a fair offer.

"We are disappointed that PSAC rejected a fair offer for its members at the Canada Border Services Agency that included wage adjustments and provisions in line with recent agreements reached with PSAC and other bargaining agents that cover over 88 per cent of public servants," said Geneviève Sicard.

The job action will take place only days ahead of a change in the pandemic border restrictions. Starting on Aug. 9, fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents living in that country will be able to visit Canada. The government has announced the border will reopen to fully vaccinated travellers from all other countries on Sept. 7.