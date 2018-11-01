One of Halifax-area brothers arrested after N.B.-Maine border closure faces bail hearing

One of two brothers arrested during an incident that closed the Canada-U.S. border between Woodstock, N.B., and Houlton, Maine, for several hours last Friday will be back in court this afternoon for a bail hearing.

Bailey Roy, 21, of Halifax, is scheduled to appear in Woodstock provincial court at 1:30 p.m.

He was charged Monday with wilfully obstructing peace officers in the execution of their duties.

He could also face charges in the U.S., according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

RCMP have said they responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle that had stopped between the Canada and U.S. entry points around 10:15 a.m. Friday.

The two men inside the vehicle refused to speak with police officers or Canada Border Services Agency officials, RCMP said.

About six hours later, when the vehicle proceeded toward the U.S. port of entry, both men were arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials and the vehicle was seized.

Traffic on both sides of the border was disrupted, and the crossing remained closed until 10 p.m.

The name of the other man arrested has not been released by police or border officials, but CBC News has learned it was Roy's older brother, Damien Roy, 22, of Middle Sackville.

He remains in custody in Portland, Maine, the men's father, Corey Roy, has confirmed.

Bailey Roy was returned to Canadian custody on Sunday.

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesperson said "the second individual was turned over to ICE."

ICE, or Immigration and Customs Enforcement, shows on its website that Damien Roy is being detained at Cumberland County Jail in Portland.

Neither ICE nor the RCMP have said what charges, if any, he will face in the U.S. or Canada.

The investigation continues.

The Canada Border Services Agency is responsible for designated ports of entry, while the RCMP is responsible for points between the designated ports of entry.