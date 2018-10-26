Suspicious vehicle closes border between Woodstock and Houlton, Maine

The border crossing at Houlton, Maine, has been closed while RCMP respond to a suspicious vehicle.

The Canadian Border Services Agency said it's experiencing a "service disruption" at the crossing near Woodstock and asked motorists to take an alternative route to the U.S.

An RCMP armoured vehicle heads toward the Woodstock-Houlton border crossing Friday afternoon. (Catherine Harrop/CBC)

The disruption is at the port of entry on the Woodstock side of the border.

An armoured RCMP vehicle is headed to the scene.

"We will advise once operations resume," Border Services tweeted around 3:30 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.

New Brunswick RCMP are responding to the 'suspicious vehicle' at the Woodstock-Houlton border and urging motorists to take an alternate route. (John Slipp)

The agency sent out an alert on Twitter shortly before 1 p.m. asking the public to consider "alternate ports of entry."

Alternatives would include Centreville on Route 110, about 40 kilometres north of Woodstock, or St. Stephen, about 165 kilometres south of Woodstock.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BORDER?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BORDER</a> ALERT: The Port of Entry of Woodstock Road is experiencing a service disruption. <br>Please consider alternate ports of entry. <a href="https://t.co/C8RttOfYyh">pic.twitter.com/C8RttOfYyh</a> —@CanBorderATL

John Slipp, owner of the Atlantic Travel Centre, said his shop was evacuated shortly after noon.

The order came from the Canada Border Services Agency.

Slipp said he doesn't know when he will be able to return to work at the shop, about 250 metres from the border on Route 95.

He said a number of his customers talked about seeing a swarm of police cars at the crossing around 10 a.m. and a long line of vehicles.

"Initially, I could see a lot of vehicles backed up," he said.