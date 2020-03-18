N.B. border communities confused, distraught amid new border restrictions

People who live in New Brunswick's border communities have more questions than answers around new federal border restrictions announced this week.

The news that the Canada-U.S. border will be fully closed to all non-essential travel is forcing some residents and service providers to scramble to adjust.

One of those services is the St. Stephen fire department, which has a mutual aid agreement with Calais, ME, just minutes across the border. Changes have already been made to the fire station's operations to make border crossings simpler.

"Our department here in St. Stephen, the full time guys bring the engines to incidents, and the volunteer firefighters respond in their personal vehicles. Travelling across the border in personal vehicles is getting a little bit more complicated, so we've modified our procedures," said St. Stephen fire chief Sean Morton.

Moving forward, volunteers must be on the trucks before they cross the border.

St. Stephen Fire Chief Sean Morton says they share fire services with Calais, ME. Protocols will change due to border restrictions, including having all crew on board a truck before crossing the border. (CBC/Connell Smith)

"It could delay it by a little bit but it shouldn't be a substantial delay at all," he said,

"We may need to further adjust how we do things, but I can assure you we're there to provide a service and we will, we just have to modify how we do that."

Morton also said they've restricted activity at the fire hall, and implemented social distancing measures when responding to calls.

Impacting businesses, families

St. Stephen business owner Doug Harper is worried about the impacts the border closing will have on the future of his pet supply store, which has a number of cross-border clients.

Harper said they saw a surge in sales this week as people stocked up on pet food, but that business will be short-lived.

"All our customers that usually come in scattered, for dog food, over a month have all come in, in one week. So we know next week, we aren't going to have any sales, the week after," he said.

"Once these doors do close, they're not going to open back up, unfortunately."

Doug Harper and his wife, Tamara, are concerned their business will be negatively impacted by the new border restrictions (CBC/Connell Smith)

Harper said government officials told him there was "nothing to be done" to help his small business, since they don't have good credit.

"I've got 103 animals in that back room that need $500 a month in food. I don't know what I'm going to do next month now," he said.

St. Stephen Mayor Allan MacEachern said the restrictions will mean a big hit to the town's economy.

"We're a border community, and our economy is driven by being a border town," he said, "There's just no movement."

Many families living near the border in New Brunswick have close family on the American side, too.

Mayor Allen MacEachern (CBC/Connell Smith)

"Say you had an elderly parent over there that you were taking care of but you were living in St. Stephen. Can you get to see your mom and your dad and check on them? So all of those concerns are there," said MacEachern.

'We're trapped'

Meanwhile, residents on Campobello Island are fearing the worst: getting cut off from the rest of the country.

"Panic has officially set in here," said resident and business owner Nicola Matheson.

Currently, residents on Campobello must travel through Maine to get to mainland Canada. There is a seasonal ferry to Deer Island, but it's currently off its run.

Cars cross the International Bridge between Lubec, Maine (L) and Campobello Island. Islanders worry this traffic will stop completely under he new rules. (Don Emmert/AFP/Getty Images)

Residents also rely on the nearby city of Lubec, ME for gas, groceries, and medical care. Many also work in the U.S., and travel back and forth each day.

"So, it's being trapped here basically. Not being able to get to work. A lot of people have family members on the other side of the border that you're not going to be able to see for quite some time," said Matheson.

During a briefing on Wednesday, Public Safety Minister Bill Blair assured Canadians and Americans who cross the border every day to do essential work will not be affected by the new restrictions.

There's a lot of concerns on Campobello Island about just how the Canada Border Services Agency will enforce the new rules. (Canada Border Services Agency)

"We know, for example, there are many border cities where citizens on one side of the border travel each day across that border to work in hospitals and to provide other essential services," he said. "We have to make sure those people can get to work."

Prime Minister Trudeau also said supply trains of goods will not be affected by the new measure, but it's still uncertain how that will apply to a unique situation such as Campobello Island.

Solution in the works

Federal, provincial and municipal governments are working together on a solution for Campobello residents so they can still access food, fuel and medical care in an easy and timely manner.

I think we'll see some special consideration for that community in Campobello.​​ - Premier Blaine Higgs

Mayor Brett Newman said there is a possibility the Deer Island ferry will return to the water sooner than usual this year.

"Right now, we're preparing for the worst case scenario," said Newman in an interview Monday. "The operators have been very cooperative and have reached out, and they're willing and prepared to put a boat in the water in the event that we do need a second option for transportation off the island."

Premier Blaine Higgs said he has explained Campobello's unique geographical situation to deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland, and hopes the feds will make some exceptions for residents.

"I think we'll see some special consideration for that community in Campobello," he said in an interview.

"I am very confident that we will have a workable system there for those residents so they aren't stranded away from New Brunswick."