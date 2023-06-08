New book introduces kids to the joys of bird-watching in their own backyards

After a career of writing field guides for adults, Nova Scotian Jeffrey C. Domm has released his first book especially for children and other beginner bird-watchers.

My First East Coast Bird Book: The birds you see in backyards, woods, and waters in Canada's Atlantic provinces is a project Domm felt was long overdue, having met an enthusiastic five-year-old fan at his very first book signing many years ago.

"It's important to kind of capture that audience because you want them to gain an appreciation for wildlife early on," he told Information Morning Fredericton.

In this book, Domm reworked the ideas in his previous books to make them child-friendly or appealing to the young at heart.

"It just really gets into the simplest ways to identify a bird," he said.

Domm hopes parents and caregivers will take it along when they venture into the forest or just into the backyard.

Forty-three common species are included, with names and a few identifying features spelled out. But it's mainly a picture book, because Domm is an illustrator by trade.

The birds are shown in the type of landscape you're likely to spot them. Some birds only hang out in the grass, while others prefer deciduous or evergreen trees.

Goldfinches, for example, are shown in thistle.

The book covers size, male and female colour variations, tricky to distinguish lookalikes, the way wings look when extended in flight and flight patterns.

For the goldfinch it's "flap and then glide and then flap and then glide," he said.

There are also fun words and phrases to describe bird calls or songs.

"Potato chip," says the goldfinch. That's a way to distinguish it from another little yellow bird — the pine warbler, noted Domm.

"Cheeseburger," goes the chickadee.

"Who, who, who cooks for you," says the barred owl.

Domm launched the book at a recent native plant sale in Nova Scotia.

Two of the pages in Domm's bird field guide for kids about the chickadee. There are 43 common species included in the book. (Submitted by James Lorimer & Co. Publishers)

Kids seemed to enjoy the colourful images, he said. And some adults told him it was "more on their level," than typical field guides.

Domm is thinking about doing a kid-friendly version of his East Coast Trees and Shrubs book next. He'd like to see more books published to help kids learn about other local wildlife, such as plants or reptiles.