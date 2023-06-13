Strength and resilience: Untold stories of Loyalist women who settled in N.B.

A University of New Brunswick historian hopes her research into Loyalist women will inspire others to learn about the "important and integral" role they played in the province.

Bonnie Lynn Huskins says history has been written from a perspective of the hardships they endured, and she wants New Brunswickers to instead see their strength and resilience.

"We have to be alert to silences in the historical record," she said. "We have to be aware that even though we might not hear as much about Loyalist women, that doesn't mean that the history is any less important."

This year marks the 240th anniversary of the 1783 landing of Loyalists in Saint John. Huskins is working on a book about women in war in Canada, before the First World War, which will include the lives of seven Loyalist-era women.

Huskins learned about the lives of Loyalist women through documents left behind, such as this letter from Polly Dibblee to her brother, dated June 26, 1803. (UNB Archives & Special Collections / New Brunswick Museum)

She has stitched together a picture of what the lives of these women were like by combing through personal records, such as diaries, as well as petitions and letters. There are two women she has singled out as especially worth studying.

Polly Dibblee, 1747-1826

Polly Dibblee lived much of her life in Kings County as a single mother of five children.

Huskins says Dibblee's husband, fearing the consequences of his outstanding debt, ended his life in 1784 shortly after the family arrived in New Brunswick. She said that left Dibblee penniless at a time in history when women had little power.

"There was a legal tradition in English common law called coverture," Huskins said. It dictated that "when a woman married, her legal existence merged with that of her husband."

As a result, women at the time were unable to vote or serve in public office. Huskins says that was an impediment not only to the autonomy of women, but also to researchers who want to learn more about the experiences of these women.

"They are at times politically invisible," she said.

After the death of her husband, Polly Dibblee was left with no choice but to petition the government for financial help to support herself and her five children. (UNB Archives & Special/Great Britain. Audit Office. Claims (AO 13/41/494), William Dibblee memorial, 1789 March 12, The Loyalist Collection, microfilm)

Without a husband, Dibblee had few options to support her family and resorted to petitioning the government for financial help. In the 1789 document she described her her situation.

"Whilst the Family were at tea, Mr. Dibblee walked back and forth in the room, seemingly much composed; but unobserved he took a razor from the closet, threw himself on the bed, drew the curtains, and cut his own throat," Dibblee wrote.

Huskins was struck by the straightforward lack of emotion in her request for help.

"We can just imagine … she had to try to keep her family together after a suicide."

Huskins also discovered letters Dibblee wrote to her brother. In one from 1803, she thanks him for sending her tea and sugar, writing that she has "nothing left but a grateful heart."

"I think the very fact that they were able to ensure the survival of their families in the midst of these challenges was pretty amazing," say's Huskins.

Dibblee died in 1826 at the age of 79.

Hannah Ingraham, 1771-1869

Hannah Ingraham was a child when the American Revolutionary War began in 1775, Huskins said. Her father joined the King's American Regiment — a Loyalist regiment during the revolutionary war — when she was only four.

"She went through years where she had never seen her father because he was away fighting for the Loyalists," Huskins said. "And then all of a sudden he comes back and they have to uproot and sail to New Brunswick."

When the war ended the Ingraham family was among thousands of people who were loyal to the British Crown who started new lives in New Brunswick.

Hannah Ingraham wrote about her life and the challenges she faced as a child during and following the American Revolutionary War. She and her family left New York and landed in Saint John in 1784. (Provincial Archives of New Brunswick MC300-MS44-458)

Young Hannah and her family left New York and landed in Saint John in 1784 which, Huskins said, was "essentially a refugee camp."

"When she was 90 years old, she helped to pen a reminiscence of what it was like to be a female child during the revolution."

Ingraham's writing details her family's first cabin in the village of St. Anne's Point, which would eventually become Fredericton.

She recounts the development of institutions in the province, such as schools and churches, as well as the development of an informal economy in which her family sold butter and cream.

"I don't want to dismiss the hardship," Huskins said of her research into Loyalist women.

She wants to make people aware that along with the suffering "comes the strength and being able to — in the midst of all of this — help to build up the communities that would be foundational to the the history of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia."

Ingraham lived until the age of 97 — long enough to see the age of photography — and died in 1869.

To Huskins, it is important to highlight not just the struggles of the women of the era but also to focus on women who were ordinary and had to get by on their "sheer resourcefulness."

"Whether that's writing petitions to the government to try to get more aid, petitioning for compensation from the British government — they were just so resourceful and they never gave up."