Boil water order lifted for Moncton's Salisbury Road area

A boil water order for about 500 Moncton homes and businesses in the Salisbury Road area has been rescinded, the city announced on Thursday.

Two consecutive water tests have come back negative and reveal no contamination of the water supply, city spokesperson André Cormier said in a statement.

The boil order advisory had been issued Tuesday as a precaution for those along Salisbury Road from Olympic Crescent to civic 1539 Salisbury Road (east to west) and the end of Sycamore Drive to the end of Bradley Street (north to south) following an unplanned water interruption.

Anyone in the affected area who hasn't been running their water for the past couple of days should turn on each of their taps for a few minutes to flush out water that's been sitting in their pipes, said Cormier.

Those who have been using their water to bathe, wash dishes and do laundry don't need to take any action because those activities would have brought fresh water into their plumbing, he said.

The water interruption was caused by a tapping machine breaking down during a live tapping connection of a water main, Cormier had said.