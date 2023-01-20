Some residents in Fundy Albert asked to boil water

A prolonged power outage impacting a water distribution system has prompted the Village of Fundy Albert, in southeastern New Brunswick, to issue a boil water advisory for some residents.

Residents in Riverside-Albert should boil water for at least one minute before consuming.

This includes when using water for "mixing juice, dental hygiene, washing vegetables, making ice or any other activity requiring human consumption."

The municipality is also advising that infant formula be prepared using bottled water, and young children should be sponge-bathed to avoid any inadvertent consumption.

The village said the advisory would be in place until further notice.