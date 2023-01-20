Some residents in Fundy Albert asked to boil water
A prolonged power outage impacting a water distribution system is prompting the village of Fundy Albert to issue a boil water advisory for some residents.
Problem caused by a power outage affecting distribution system
A prolonged power outage impacting a water distribution system has prompted the Village of Fundy Albert, in southeastern New Brunswick, to issue a boil water advisory for some residents.
Residents in Riverside-Albert should boil water for at least one minute before consuming.
This includes when using water for "mixing juice, dental hygiene, washing vegetables, making ice or any other activity requiring human consumption."
The municipality is also advising that infant formula be prepared using bottled water, and young children should be sponge-bathed to avoid any inadvertent consumption.
The village said the advisory would be in place until further notice.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?