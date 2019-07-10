Boil water advisory in effect for part of Miramichi

A boil water advisory has been ordered for some Miramichi residents.

The advisory, ordered by New Brunswick's Department of Health, affects residents living in the former town of Chatham. It stretches from Kelly Road East to 365 Wellington Street and from St. Thomas Street north to Water Street.

Miramichi Mayor Adam Lordon shared a statement from the city on his Facebook page Tuesday night. It said the boil order will remain in effect until further notice.

Residents are advised to bring any water used for drinking, cleaning food or hygiene to a rolling boil for one minute.

A map of the area under the boil water advisory. (City of Miramichi)

The statement said adults, adolescents and older children may shower or bathe using the water, but they should avoid swallowing it. Toddlers and infants should be sponged and caregivers must ensure they do not swallow water, it said.