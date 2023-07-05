Boil water advisory issued for Alma

A boil water advisory has been issued for the village of Alma, about 79 kilometres south of Moncton, because of high levels of turbidity in the reservoir.

A notice issued by the local government on Wednesday morning does not indicate the cause, but the levels "exceed the New Brunswick maximum acceptable concentrations."

The village has notified the Department of Health and the boil order takes effect immediately, the notice says. It will remain in effect until further notice.

Residents should bring their water to a rolling boil for one minute before consumption, including mixing juice, using for dental hygiene, washing vegetables and making ice.

Baby formula should be mixed with bottled water, the Village advises.

Young children should be sponge bathed to avoid ingestion.

Updates on the boil order will be available on the Village of Fundy Albert's website at www.fundyalbert.ca and the Village of Fundy Albert's Facebook page.