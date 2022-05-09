Boil order issued for parts of east Saint John after 'infrastructure failure'

Some east Saint John residents and businesses are under a boil water order following an "infrastructure failure," according to a notice hand-delivered to those affected over the weekend.

The city sent a notice, dated May 7, to the affected residents, spokesperson Nathalie Logan confirmed to CBC News on Monday.

No public notice about the order has been issued and no information about when the infrastructure failure occurred or what caused it has been released.

The notice asks residents to share the boil order information with "all the other people who drink this water, especially those in the affected area who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses).

"You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand."

People at the following addresses should boil their water for at least one minute to kill bacteria, and let the water cool before using:

1414-1720 Hickey Road (Park Place Apartments)

301 Heather Way (Building #1, Building #2, Building #3)

Jillian Court

Shillington Road

High Drive

Cresthill Street

Eastwood Drive

East Street

Sunnybrook Terrace

Caroline Court

Laurie Court

Eagle Boulevard

Dawn Place

Eveleigh Court

Morning Side Court

Falcon Crescent

Boyaner Crescent

Wyatt Crescent

Bermuda Court

Oakhill Crescent

Hollybrook Court

Kappa Avenue

Sigma Street

Lamda Avenue

Omega Drive

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, juice, coffee or tea, or washing vegetables that will not be cooked, the notice advises.

"The presence of low chlorine means that disinfection may not be effective and thus there may be bacteria in the water that can cause illness in humans," it states.

These organisms can cause diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms, and may pose a special health risk for infants, young children, some elderly people, and people with severely compromised immune systems.

People at increased risk should seek advice about drinking water from their health-care provider, the city advises.

Anyone who experiences persistent symptoms may want to seek medical advice, it says.

The tap water is safe to use for showers, to bathe and for swimming pools.

It is also safe to wash dishes in hot, soapy water and then air dry, or to use a dishwasher.

There is no word yet on how long the boil order will last.

"We are evaluating all available information and working closely with the Department of Health," the advisory states.

"We will inform you when you no longer need to boil your water."