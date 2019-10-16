Boil order in Saint John rescinded, effective immediately
Nearly 500 Saint John Water customers under boil order since Sunday, following water main break
A boil water order in Saint John has been rescinded, effective immediately, the city announced on Wednesday afternoon.
Nearly 500 Saint John Water customers in neighbourhoods around Rockwood Park have been under the boil order since Sunday night, following a water main break.
A second water test came back clean on Wednesday, allowing the boil order to be lifted. The Department of Health requires two consecutive clean tests 24 hours apart before the water is considered safe to consume.
People who haven't been using their water should run their taps for a few minutes to flush out the water in their plumbing, the city said in a statement.
"This will remove the water that has been sitting in the pipes … and will draw cleaner, fresher water into your plumbing," it said.
Those who have been using their water don't need to take any action.
The break occurred on a century-old cast iron water main that runs along Hawthorne Avenue and connects to the Rockwood Park water storage tank.
The affected areas included:
- 1 – 416 Sandy Point Road
- 10 – 20 Patricia Lane
- 5 – 18 Kelly Lane
- 9 – 45 Jack Street
- 2 – 194 Anglin Drive
- 4 – 6 Pidgeon Terrace
- 14 – 16 Thornbrough Street
- 49 -100 Thornbrough Street
- 261 – 295 Thornbrough Street
- 2 – 39 Parkwood Avenue
- 71 – 153 Parks Street Extension
- 1 – 345 Hawthorn Avenue Extension
- 4 – 40 Matthew Lane
- 3 – 55 Crow's Nest Lane
- 4 – 8 Duncraggan Court
- 11 – 50 Ravenscliffe Court
- 62 Parks Street
- 55 - 505 Mount Pleasant Avenue
- 80 – 115 Burpee Avenue
- 1 – 30 Mount Pleasant Court
- 39 – 108 Gooderich Street
- 22 – 80 Rocky Terrace
- 6 – 70 Highwood Drive
- 55 Lake Drive (Lily Lake Pavilion)
- 0 – 26 Kiwanis Court
- 248 – 256 Somerset Street
- 3 – 23 Corkery Street
- 185 – 284 Cranston Avenue
