Boil order in Saint John rescinded, effective immediately

A boil water order in Saint John has been rescinded, effective immediately, the city announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Nearly 500 Saint John Water customers in neighbourhoods around Rockwood Park have been under the boil order since Sunday night, following a water main break.

A second water test came back clean on Wednesday, allowing the boil order to be lifted. The Department of Health requires two consecutive clean tests 24 hours apart before the water is considered safe to consume.

People who haven't been using their water should run their taps for a few minutes to flush out the water in their plumbing, the city said in a statement.

"This will remove the water that has been sitting in the pipes … and will draw cleaner, fresher water into your plumbing," it said.

Those who have been using their water don't need to take any action.

The break occurred on a century-old cast iron water main that runs along Hawthorne Avenue and connects to the Rockwood Park water storage tank.

Residents and businesses located along 28 sections of roads and courts around Rockwood Park were told Sunday to boil their water for at least one minute before consumption or using it to brush their teeth and wash vegetables that weren't cooked. (Submitted by Saint John Water)

The affected areas included: