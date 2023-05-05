Dieppe boil water order lifted, city says

A boil water order for residents in the Dover Road area of Dieppe has been lifted, the city announced late Friday morning.

More than 300 residents had been under the boil order since Wednesday morning, following a water main break on Dover Road.

"The age of the pipe in that area, combined with normal use and wear" caused the break," city spokesperson Julie Albert said in an email.

The affected residents included those from 401 to 851 Dover Rd., on Bayview Court, Ulysse Drive, André Drive, Telex Lane, Jocelyn Lane, Sophie Lane, Florida Drive and those in the Domaine Dover Estates.

These residents are encouraged to let their cold water taps run for 10 to 15 minutes before consuming any water.

For hot water, they should let the taps run for at least 15 minutes if they have a 40-gallon hot water tank and at least 30 minutes if their tank is 80 gallons or larger, the city advised in a news release.

Water dispensers from refrigerators should be flushed with at least one litre of water before consumption, while automatic ice dispensers should be emptied and any ice made during the subsequent 24 hours discarded as a precaution, it said.

Dishwashers should be run empty once, and humidifiers should be emptied and rinsed.

Anyone with a lack of water pressure or discoloured water can call 506-877-7990, or after business hours, 506-850-5104, the city said.