Parts of Dieppe under boil order after water main break on Amirault Street

Some residents of southwest Dieppe were without water service part of Monday and are now under a boil water advisory until further notice, following a water main break on Amirault Street.

The city issued an advisory around 2:30 p.m., saying the water had to be temporarily shut off while crews worked to repair the damage.

The boil order affects all residents between 2135 and 2152 Amirault St., to the city limits, Dover Road, Domaine Dover Estates, Bayview Street, as well as the following streets: Marco, Freda, Kristian, J.F. Bourgeois, Vézina, Raphael, Joanne and Carter.

The entire southwest of the city of Dieppe, south of Jeanne Street, is affected by the boil order. (City of Dieppe)

People are advised to bring their water to a rolling boil for at least one minute if it's going to be used for drinking; preparing infant formulas, juices, tea or coffee; washing fruits or vegetables; cooking; brushing teeth or dental hygiene; or making ice.

This is particularly important for people whose immune system is compromised, such as the elderly, infants, and people on dialysis, according to the city.

"Please note that home water filtration devices (water softener, pitcher filters, etc.) cannot eliminate microorganisms that could make you sick," the advisory said.

Water used for other household purposes, such as bathing, showering, washing hands and dishes, or doing laundry does not need to be boiled, but people should avoid swallowing the water when bathing, the city advised.

The city did not indicate what caused the water main break, or how many people are affected in total.

More than 300 Dieppe residences in the Dover Road area were under a boil order in May, following another water main break.

A notice will be issued when the latest boil order is lifted, the city said.