Fredericton grandpas impress at bodybuilding championships

A pair of Fredericton bodybuilding enthusiasts proved that age is truly nothing but a number last month.

Ron Boulter, 67, and Mike MacLean, 74, stepped onto the Playhouse stage at the 2018 New Brunswick Canadian Physique Alliance bodybuilding championships to show off their sculpted figures — a physique it seems they would have honed over their entire lives.

But the joy of bodybuilding is a relatively recent discovery for the two men. Both celebrated their 60th birthdays before their first competition, and they plan to continue this labour of love in the years to come.

MacLean competed his in fourth bodybuilding show last month at the age of 74. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

MacLean, who turns 75 in January, wants to compete at 80.

A long-time multi-sport athlete, MacLean has always lived an active lifestyle. But his son convinced to take it up a notch at the age of 57 with a bodybuilding program. He enjoyed it and was encourage to participate in a show, something he did three years later.

Last month's competition was his fourth show and his first in 10 years. The pair, the lone entrants in the men's master class, received an enormous cheer while on the Playhouse stage.

"Your nerves are working overtime at that point," said MacLean, describing the lead-up before the competition.

"Once you walk on stage you feel pretty natural. You hear the sound of the crowd and they are really encouraging and that really helps a lot."

MacLean, left, shakes Boulter's hand during the New Brunswick Canadian Physique Alliance bodybuilding championships last month in Fredericton. (Facebook/Ron Boulter)

MacLean said bodybuilding transformed his physique but it also does wonder for the mind and soul. He said he's at his "freest" when he's lifting weights.

"It frees you up from a lot of the mental angst and anguish you're going through," MacLean said.

For those interested in transforming their bodies, MacLean said "50 per cent of the gains are made just walking through the door. After all that, everything just falls into place."

That was the case for Boulter, who felt out of shape and began working out five or six years ago. Since then, he's lost about 50 pounds.

Motivated by his children and grandchildren, Boulter tried out bodybuilding, worked with a trainer and entered his first competition last year.

He edged MacLean out for top prize in the category last month.

Boulter, 67, began working out about five to six years ago. Last month, he won the master's division at the New Brunswick Canadian Physique Alliance bodybuilding championships. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

"It's pretty exciting. There's nothing like that rush," Boulter said of the experience.

He, too, said the positive mental effects of exercise kept him coming back.

"Being a business owner, it's really a stress relief," he said.

"It really calms you down, puts you in a better place, and I really look forward to going every day."

— With files from Graham Thompson