A love for fitness from Jamaica to New Brunswick

In case you are already second guessing your gym-going plans for 2019, how about a little commitment inspiration?

In his family's backyard in Linstead, Jamaica, 16-year-old Jared McLean would work out using cinder blocks filled with concrete and a wooden pull-up bar, even when rain turned the yard to mud.

He stayed with it. And his gym and gear have since been upgraded, along with his fitness.

Now, the 24-year-old McLean works as a personal trainer in Fredericton and competes in bodybuilding and fitness competitions on the side.

This fall, he won first place overall in the New Brunswick Canadian Physique Alliance Open and Natural Championship, the first drug-tested national event in the province. He also placed fourth in the World Fitness Championship in Poland in October.

McLean placed fourth in men's physique up to 173 centimetres at the World Fitness Championships in Poland this October. (Angela Bosse/CBC)

"I come from a very physically active family," McLean said. My sister was a dancer, all my brothers played sports, and I was the only one that didn't do much.

"I was always a really skinny kid, more into books and stuff like that."

That changed for McLean when his sister died by suicide when he was 16. After her death, he started working out more seriously.

"It made me feel better, stronger. It just improved my energy and my mood and it did a lot for me mentally — and physically too."

When he's preparing to compete, McLean eats six meals a day, focusing on nutritionally dense, high-fiber foods. (Angela Bosse/CBC)

McLean made his own workout gear with wood, cement and cinder blocks.

When he was 18, he was commuting to the University of Technology in Kingston, Jamaica. His parents helped with his tuition and travel back and forth, but McLean didn't have enough money to afford boarding and the six meals a day he needed to build muscle and grow.

So he slept in the library.

He won the first competition he entered in Jamaica.

In his family's backyard in Linstead, Jamaica, 16-year-old Jared McLean would work out using cinder blocks filled with concrete even when rain turned the yard to mud 2:22

"I just had a love for training and someone just said give it a try," he said. "And I gave it a try.

"All the preparation is beforehand, the competition is just posing."

McLean taught himself the posing by watching YouTube videos of bodybuilder Eren Legend.

"It's men's physique, so it's basically just a pretty-boy thing so you put on your board shorts and that's it. They basically just want to see abs and chest."

For McLean, building his fitness and competing has helped him outgrow the shy kid he used to be.

"Just to step onstage, it boosts my confidence, big time."

McLean won his category in a national competition held in New Brunswick this year. (Submitted by Jared McLean)

When he's preparing to compete, McLean eats a dozen eggs a day. Normally, he said, he eats eight.

To grow muscle when he's training, he eats lots of beans, peas, nuts and seeds.

"I'm not a huge fan of tracking calories. I mostly pay attention to nutrient density and also high-fibre meals and food."

McLean came to New Brunswick two years ago to marry Bianca, whom he met when she was visiting Jamaica. They now have a 14-month-old daughter, Jasmine.

McLean taught himself the posing part of the bodybuilding competition by watching YouTube videos. (Angela Bosse/CBC)

"When I first came here, the first thing that was on my mind was, 'Where's the closest gym?'"

McLean joined Good Life and applied for a job as a personal trainer.

"The best part about being a personal trainer is just interacting with different persons and knowing their stories," he said.

"Seeing them change, just being able to say I was there to support you throughout that journey, or I had a role to play in that."