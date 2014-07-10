Woman's body discovered near St. Stephen

Members of the St. Stephen fire department discovered a woman's body along the shore of the St. Croix River at Todds Point, just outside St. Stephen, Sunday morning.

The discovery was made in the same area where police and volunteers were searching for a missing 68-year-old woman last week.

Cpl. Scott MacKenzie said RCMP have been in touch with the family of Edith Lorraine Williams, who has not been seen since July 7.

"We're working with the family and we've been in touch with the family. The family is aware."

There have been no other recent reports of missing people in the area, he said, but cautioned they have yet to identify the body that was found.

RCMP called off a ground search for Williams on Friday.

But over the weekend, firefighters were patrolling the river at the request of the RCMP, as the investigation was ongoing.

RCMP previously said a medical condition may have caused Williams to become disoriented. She was last seen walking on the waterfront trail in St. Stephen.

Police don't know the cause of death for the woman who was found.

MacKenzie said an autopsy is scheduled for Monday in Saint John.