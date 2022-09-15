Body of man found in St. John River in Fredericton identified by police

Police have identified the body of a man found in the St. John River near the Westmorland Street bridge on Wednesday as Blake Colin Boyne, 34.

Boyne's body was found by a fisherman around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Police and fire responded to the call and were working with other jurisdictions to identify him.

On Thursday afternoon, Fredericton police sent out a press release identifying the man. The release said next of kin had been notified.

There is no indication of foul play at the time, according to the release, but police and the coroner's office will continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding his death.