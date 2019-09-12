No foul play suspected in death of man found at Saint John reservoir

The Saint John Police Force continues to investigate the discovery of a man's body at the Little Lake reservoir on the city's east side last weekend, but do not suspect foul play.

"At this point, there appears to be nothing suspicious in relation to this case," Sgt. Jay Henderson of the major crime unit said in a statement on Thursday.

There is no threat to public safety and no connection to any active investigations, he added.

The name and age of the man who died is not being released.

Police were called to the reservoir shortly before noon to find an unattended vehicle in the parking lot.

An extensive search of the area was conducted with the help of the Saint John Fire Department's rescue boat.

The man's body was recovered a short time later, police said.