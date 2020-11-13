Body recovered from Saint John Harbour

Saint John police are investigating after a male body was recovered from the harbour Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to an area along Smythe Street, near the boardwalk, just before 3 p.m., said force spokesperson Jim Hennessy.

Police had asked residents to avoid the area until further notice, saying they were dealing with "a situation."

"There is no threat to the public," a news release and social media post said.

By 4:30 p.m., crews had cleared the scene.

Asked whether the death is considered suspicious, Hennessy said he had "no other information at this time."

The force's major crime unit is handling the investigation.

Hennessy did not release the approximate age of the male or say whether the body appeared to have been in the water a long time.

No information about who discovered the body or how has been released.