Body found washed up on Maine beach IDed as Saint Andrews man

A body found washed up on a beach in Robbinston, Me, has been identified as a missing 64-year-old man from Saint Andrews, say Maine State Police.

"As there is no indication that [he] died in the State of Maine, the RCMP will now become the lead agency in the investigation and further questions should be directed to them," the state police said in a news release Thursday.

The RCMP could not immediately be reached for comment.

"A concerned party" called the Bangor Regional Communication Center on Tuesday after making the grisly discovery. Cpl. Micah Perkins responded to the scene shortly before 2:30 p.m.

An autopsy was conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) to determine the identity of the deceased, along with the cause and manner of death.

The results have not been released.

Because there were no known missing persons from the area, state troopers contacted Canadian authorities about the investigation, and continue to work with RCMP, according to the release.

The man had been the subject of an RCMP missing persons investigation.

Robbinston is located west of Saint Andrews, almost directly across the St. Croix River.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Maine Marine Patrol, Washington County Sheriff's Office, Robbinston Fire Department , Calais Fire EMS, and the U.S. Border Patrol.