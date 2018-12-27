Body discovered in Restigouche River in Campbellton

RCMP are investigating the discovery of a body in the Restigouche River in Campbellton on Thursday.

The body was reported to police on Thursday around 2:30 p.m., said spokesperson Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh.

The death is not considered suspicious, she said, but an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause of death and the person's identity.

Police have not released any information about the condition of the body, or the sex or age of the victim.

The body transported to the hospital after being retrieved from the river.