Body discovered in Martinon area

Saint John police are investigating after a body was discovered in the Martinon area over the weekend.

A hiker discovered the body Saturday, just after 3:30 p.m., Saint John Police Force spokesperson Jim Hennessy said in a news release Monday afternoon.

It's believed to be the remains of a female, said Hennessy.

An autopsy is being conducted to help identify the body, he said.

The major crime unit is handling the investigation.

No other details have been released.

Hennessy declined further comment.