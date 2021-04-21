Body identified as missing 31-year-old Grand Bay-Westfield woman

The desperate search for a young Grand Bay-Westfield woman has come to a tragic end.

A body discovered in the Martinon area over the weekend has been identified as a 31-year-old woman reported missing from the town in February, Saint John Police Force spokesperson Jim Hennessy announced in a news release Wednesday.

The release does not name the woman, but Andrea Limkilde, 31, was last seen on Feb. 5 on River Valley Drive — less than a minute drive from the Martinon area.

She was reported missing to police on Feb. 9, prompting numerous searches by the RCMP, which included dog and air services, as well as by local ground search and rescue, and community volunteers.

An autopsy was conducted to confirm the identification of the body discovered by a hiker on Saturday around 3:30 p.m., said Hennessy.

Foul play is not suspected, he said.

"The Saint John Police Force would like to extend its condolences to the woman's family at this difficult time."

Limkilde was last seen at about 2 p.m. at the Scholten's gas station.

Security video later obtained by RCMP showed she used the crosswalk on River Valley Drive between 3:30 p.m. and 3:45 p.m., and turned onto Station Road.

Police had asked anyone who saw her walking on River Valley Drive, the walking trail, around the Epworth Park area or getting into a vehicle to contact them.